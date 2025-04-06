Ram Navami Celebrated Across Telangana with Religious Fervor and Tight Security

Hyderabad: The Hindu festival of Ram Navami was celebrated with traditional devotion and enthusiasm throughout Telangana, including the state capital, Hyderabad.

Temples Across Telangana Decorated for Festivities

Temples were adorned with flowers and lights, creating a festive atmosphere. Special pujas (worship rituals) were organized, attracting large crowds of devotees seeking blessings on the auspicious occasion.

Grand Shobha Yatras and Cultural Performances in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the streets came alive with Shobha Yatras (processions) featuring chanting of devotional hymns and vibrant cultural performances. Community participation was high, reflecting strong spiritual enthusiasm.

Tight Security and Surveillance Ensured Public Safety

The Hyderabad City Police maintained strict security arrangements, deploying additional forces and installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations to monitor the proceedings and ensure public safety.

Traffic Management During Processions

Special traffic control measures were taken by the Hyderabad Traffic Police to prevent congestion, especially along the procession routes. The event progressed smoothly without major disruptions.

Celebrations Across Telangana Districts

Apart from Hyderabad, districts like Warangal, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar also witnessed enthusiastic celebrations. Temples became the epicenters of devotion, and many areas held local cultural events.

Peaceful Celebrations Across the State

According to the Telangana Police Department, the Ram Navami celebrations remained peaceful and well-organized across the state, with no reports of untoward incidents.