Ramadan 1446 Begins in Saudi Arabia as Crescent Moon is Sighted

Riyadh: The crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan 1446 Hijri has been sighted in Saudi Arabia at the Sudair and Tumair observatories, confirming that the holy month will commence tonight, Friday, February 28, 2025.

Following the moon sighting, Muslims across Saudi Arabia and several Gulf nations will begin their first Taraweeh prayers tonight, with the first fast (Roza) on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had called upon Muslims to observe the sky for the Ramadan crescent on Friday evening. Soon after the confirmation of the moon sighting, religious authorities and scholars declared the commencement of the blessed month.

With Saudi Arabia starting Ramadan, many other countries, including UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, are expected to follow suit. However, other nations, such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, often begin fasting a day later due to differences in moon sightings.

The month of Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. It lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle, and concludes with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.