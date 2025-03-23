Ramadan 2025: Telangana Government Declares Holidays for Shab-e-Qadr and Jumma Tul Wida

Hyderabad, March 23, 2025 — The Telangana government has officially declared public holidays for Shab-e-Qadr and Jumma Tul Wida during Ramadan 2025, alongside tentative dates for Eid-ul-Fitr. The move aligns with the Islamic lunar calendar and aims to facilitate religious observances across the state.

Shab-e-Qadr and Jumma Tul Wida : Friday, 28 March 2025 (optional holiday).

: Friday, 28 March 2025 (optional holiday). Eid-ul-Fitr: Tentatively 31 March and 1 April 2025 (dates subject to moon sighting).

The Telangana official calendar lists Eid holidays as “general,” while Shab-e-Qadr remains optional. Final dates will be confirmed after the Central Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee (moon-sighting body) meets on 30 March 2025.

Moon Sighting and Eid Celebrations

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal. If the crescent moon is sighted on 30 March, Eid will be observed on 31 March; otherwise, festivities shift to 1 April.

Did You Know?

Shab-e-Qadr (Night of Decree) is revered as the night the Quran was revealed.

Jumma Tul Wida, the last Friday of Ramadan, holds special significance with congregational prayers.

Economic Impact and Preparations

Hyderabad markets are witnessing a surge in pre-Eid shopping, with stores stocking traditional attire, sweets, and decorations. Retailers report a 30% rise in sales during Ramadan’s final 10 days, driven by demand for:

Ethnic clothing and accessories.

Dry fruits and festive sweets.

Home décor items.

Religious Observances in Telangana

The state’s Muslim community, constituting nearly 13% of the population, prepares for large-scale prayers at mosques and eidgahs. Authorities have assured arrangements for peaceful celebrations, including traffic management near major prayer grounds.

Telangana’s declaration of Ramadan 2025 holidays underscores its commitment to accommodating diverse religious practices. Residents are advised to stay updated on moon-sighting announcements via official channels.

