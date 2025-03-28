Ramadan: Last Friday Prayers Peacefully Concluded at Charminar and Macca Masjid

Hyderabad: The historic Macca Masjid in Hyderabad witnessed a massive turnout of Muslim devotees as they gathered for special prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. The Charminar and Macca Masjid area were filled with thousands of Muslims offering prayers during this significant occasion.

As the final Friday of Ramadan, also known as Juma, arrived, the atmosphere around the Macca Masjid was filled with reverence and devotion. The special prayers were conducted peacefully, with no incidents reported in the surrounding areas. The leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, also participated in the prayers at the Macca Masjid.

Enhanced Security Measures Near Charminar and Macca Masjid

In view of the significance of the day, tight security measures were implemented around the Charminar and Macca Masjid areas to ensure the safety of the public. Authorities focused on preventing any untoward incidents while ensuring smooth proceedings of the prayers. Special security arrangements were made from the Bhagyalakshmi Temple area near Charminar to Macca Masjid to manage the large crowd.

Traffic Restrictions and Safety Precautions

Furthermore, to maintain order, traffic restrictions were imposed around the Charminar, Madina, and Salibanda areas until evening. These measures aimed to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and prevent any potential traffic disruptions during the special prayers.

As the last Friday of Ramadan, the prayers at the Macca Masjid in Hyderabad were not only an occasion for spiritual reflection but also a demonstration of the city’s commitment to safety and peace during religious observances.