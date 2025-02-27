Ramazan Arrangements Reviewed: Minorities Welfare Director Holds Meeting

Hyderabad: Director of Minorities Welfare, Shaik Yasmeen Basha, IAS, conducted a review meeting with officials and the District Minorities Welfare Officer, Hyderabad, to assess the ongoing arrangements for the Holy Month of Ramazan 2025 at Mecca Masjid, Royal Mosque, and Secretariat Mosques.

Dedicated Monitoring for Ramazan Arrangements

During the meeting, Director Yasmeen Basha instructed officials to create a WhatsApp group specifically for Ramazan 2025 arrangements, ensuring real-time updates on the progress of various works at these mosques. She also informed that 30 staff members from the Minorities Welfare Department have been deputed to monitor and oversee Iftaar-time arrangements from 5 PM to 7:30 PM on a rotational basis.

Works in Progress and Completion Timeline

The District Minorities Welfare Officer, Hyderabad, provided an update on the ongoing arrangements, stating that multiple works—including electrical repairs, cleaning of carpets, installation of coir foot mats, water coolers, and additional housekeeping services—are already underway. These works are expected to be completed two days before the start of Ramazan.

Proposal for Nazrana to Mosque Staff

A proposal has also been submitted to the government for the release of Nazrana (equivalent to one month’s salary) for staff working at Mecca Masjid, Royal Mosque, and Secretariat Mosques during Ramazan.

Top Priority for Worshippers’ Comfort

At the conclusion of the meeting, Director Yasmeen Basha emphasized that top priority should be given to ensuring the best facilities for worshippers and Rozedars. Any additional requirements at these mosques should be addressed immediately to facilitate a smooth and spiritually fulfilling Ramazan experience.