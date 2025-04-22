Ramdev Agrees to Remove Videos Linking Rooh Afza with ‘Sharbat Jihad’

New Delhi: Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev on Tuesday agreed before the Delhi High Court to take down controversial videos from social media that allegedly linked Hamdard’s popular drink Rooh Afza with the term ‘Sharbat Jihad’.

Delhi High Court Hears Hamdard’s Plea

The case was heard by Justice Amit Bansal, following a legal plea filed by Hamdard Laboratories, which sought removal of the defamatory content shared by Ramdev on various platforms.

Earlier this month, while promoting Patanjali’s ‘Gulab Sharbat’, Ramdev allegedly claimed that Hamdard was using profits from Rooh Afza sales to build mosques and madrasas. Although he later stated that he did not mention any specific brand or religious community, his remarks sparked controversy.

Court Criticizes Ramdev’s Communal Remarks

During the hearing, Justice Bansal strongly criticized Ramdev’s remarks, calling them “indefensible” and stating, “It shocks the conscience of the Court.”

Senior Advocate Highlights Pattern of Targeting

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, emphasized that such videos should not be allowed “even for a moment.” He further noted Ramdev’s previous attacks on the Himalaya brand, suggesting a pattern of targeting companies owned by Muslims.

Rohatgi also pointed out the ongoing contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court against Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved’s MD Acharya Balakrishna, citing their misleading advertisements against allopathy.

Ramdev Agrees to Remove Content After Court Warning

Following a strong warning from the Court, Ramdev’s legal counsel agreed to take down the videos and associated advertisements.

The Delhi High Court has now directed Ramdev to submit a written undertaking stating he will refrain from making such statements or posts in the future.

Next Hearing Scheduled for May 1

The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on May 1, with the Court expecting a formal affidavit from Ramdev affirming compliance with its directives.