Ramya Ranganathan Expresses Gratitude to Dhanush for NEEK Role

Chennai: Actress Ramya Ranganathan, who plays one of the female leads in director Dhanush’s newly released film Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), has penned a heartfelt note of thanks to Dhanush after the film’s success.

Taking to Instagram, Ramya expressed her deep gratitude for the incredible opportunity to be a part of the film. She wrote, “I’m writing this with teary eyes, filled with gratitude. First and foremost, thank you from the bottom of my heart for this incredible opportunity! Playing Anjali on screen was a dream come true, and it was truly an honour to bring her to life under your direction.”

She continued, “You went above and beyond by showcasing my dancing talent, and I’m so grateful for that. You didn’t have to, but you did, and that meant the world to me. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that my very first film would be under your guidance. If this isn’t destiny, I truly don’t know what is.”

Reflecting on a special moment on set, Ramya added, “The first picture we took will always hold a special place in my heart. It was snapped right after my dance performance in Golden Sparrow, and the words you shared with me after that moment will stay with me forever. Thank you for passing on your wisdom, I’ll forever cherish it.”

The actress also extended her thanks to G.V. Prakash for his support, saying, “@gvprakash Thank you for always being kind, sir! You’re the sweetest! And thank you for Golden Sparrow. Dancing to your song was nothing short of a blessing.”

Ramya also expressed her appreciation for Sreyas, the producer, thanking him for giving her a life-changing opportunity. She said, “Thank you for making that call! That one call changed my life in ways I never imagined. Your belief in me has meant more than words can express.”

In her post, she also thanked everyone on the film unit and said she had made lifelong friends through this experience.

NEEK features a talented cast, including Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, and Rabiya Khatoon, along with Ramya Ranganathan. The film is directed by Dhanush and produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja, under the banner of Wunderbar Films. The film’s music is by G.V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography is handled by Leon Britto, and editing is by G.K. Prasanna.