Rana Daggubati Reviews Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

Mumbai: ‘Baahubali’ actor Rana Daggubati has expressed his admiration for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film “Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.” The actor took to Instagram to share his honest review of the historical courtroom drama.

Daggubati wrote, “Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you.”

Rana Daggubati Promises to Bring the Film to Telugu Audiences

The actor further added, “This is storytelling that deserves to be seen across languages. We @SureshProdns will do everything we can to bring this cinematic gem to Telugu audiences in the best way in cinemas.”

Daggubati also lauded the performances of the lead cast, concluding with, “A must-watch. And great performances by @akshaykumar @ActorMadhavan @ananyapandayy.”

Akshay Kumar’s Striking Transformation as C. Sankaran Nair

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar shared a striking new look from the movie, portraying C. Sankaran Nair, a pivotal character. In his Instagram post, the actor revealed his transformation into a Kathakali dancer, showcasing the intricate makeup and traditional attire that reflected the depth and intensity of his role.

Akshay shared the picture with the caption, “This is not a costume. It’s a symbol — of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C. Sankaran Nair didn’t fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law — and with fire in his soul. This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks. #KesariChapter2 #SankaranVsTheEmpire Only In cinemas.”

Release Details and Cast Information

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, “Kesari Chapter 2” is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and Adar Poonawalla. The primary cast includes R Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley, Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, Regina Cassandra as Palat Kunhimalu Amma (Sankaran Nair’s wife), and Simon Paisley Day as General Reginald Dyer.

“Kesari Chapter 2” is set to hit theaters on April 18 this year.