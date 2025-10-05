Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s Delhi roundtrip, warm airport hugs spark curiosity

Entertainment

Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were seen exiting the Mumbai airport together on October 4 after returning from their Delhi trip, where they went were for respective different events. 

Uma Devi 5 October 2025 - 14:25
Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were seen exiting the Mumbai airport together on October 4 after returning from their Delhi trip, where they went were for respective different events. 

Whether the two actors were on the same return flight remains unconfirmed, but visuals captured them walking out of the terminal around the same time in the evening before parting ways and leaving in their respective cars. Just before getting into their vehicles, the two exchanged a brief hug, adding to the chatter around their joint travel schedule.

Earlier in the day, both Ranbir and Deepika were also spotted at the Mumbai airport boarding flights to Delhi. And locals noted that the two greeted each other with a quick warm hug before proceeding towards security checks. While Ranbir was travelling to Delhi for a scheduled event, the reason for Deepika Padukone’s trip to the capital has not been confirmed.

For their return to Mumbai, Deepika opted for a traditional all-white outfit paired with oversized sunglasses, striking a balance between elegance and simplicity. Ranbir chose a casual look with a brown jacket layered over a white T-shirt and dark denims, completing it with tinted sunglasses. Both stars were accompanied by their respective teams while exiting the airport.

The double sightings on the same day, first while departing Mumbai in the morning and then later while arriving back in the evening, have generated significant buzz online with fans debating whether the meetings were coincidental or pre-planned. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who share a history of working together in hit films like “Bachna E Haseeno”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Tamasha”, continue to be among Bollywood’s most popular on-screen doers. Deepika and Ranbir, for the uninitiated, were dating each other for quite some time before parting ways a decade ago. Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt, with whom he has a daughter, Raha, while Deepika Padukone is married to Ranbir Singh, whose recent film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” with Alia Bhatt won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

The couple are blessed with a baby girl whom they have named Dua.

