Ranchi District Supply Office to Take Action Against Ineligible Ration Card Holders – FIRs Registered

The Ranchi District Supply Office has announced strict measures against ineligible ration cardholders who are fraudulently availing government food subsidies.

Authorities have already registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against such individuals. If found guilty of misusing ration cards, strict legal action will be taken against them.

Strict Action and Financial Recovery from Fraudulent Ration Card Holders

To curb the misuse of ration cards, the Ranchi District Supply Office has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to identify and take action against ineligible beneficiaries. The authorities will not only cancel their ration cards but will also recover the cost of food grains taken under the scheme, along with interest charges. In some cases, FIRs may also be filed against offenders.

The investigation team consists of senior officials, including:

Special Division Officer

District Supply Officer

Marketing Officers of the respective areas

Block Supply Officers

Employees of the Ranchi District Supply Office

This task force will conduct door-to-door verification to ensure that only eligible families continue to receive ration benefits.

One-Month Deadline to Surrender Ineligible Ration Cards

To provide an opportunity for ineligible beneficiaries to comply with the rules, the government has given them a one-month deadline to surrender their ration cards voluntarily. If individuals fail to do so, the investigation team will take stringent action starting in April. The verification teams will visit the homes of suspected fraudulent beneficiaries without prior notice. If an individual is found ineligible, an official notice will be issued to the head of the household.

Repayment of Subsidized Rations with Interest

Beneficiaries who have unlawfully obtained ration cards will be required to repay the cost of food grains they have received at the prevailing market rates. Additionally, a 12% interest rate per kilogram will be charged on the total amount due. Those failing to make the required payments within the stipulated timeframe will face legal consequences, including the registration of an FIR.

Focus on Wealthier Individuals Misusing the Scheme

The district administration is prioritizing investigations against financially stable individuals who have wrongly acquired ration cards. The primary objective is to ensure that ration subsidies reach only the economically weaker sections of society.

The Special Investigation Team will conduct surprise visits to verify whether households meet the eligibility criteria. If an individual is found misusing the ration card scheme, the authorities will revoke their card immediately and initiate financial recovery.

Government’s Commitment to Fair Distribution of Resources

The government remains committed to ensuring fair distribution of food subsidies and preventing any exploitation of welfare schemes. Authorities urge honest citizens to report any instances of ineligible individuals benefiting from the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Key Takeaways:

Ineligible ration cardholders must surrender their cards within one month.

A special investigation team will conduct inspections starting in April.

Fraudulent beneficiaries must repay the cost of rations with 12% interest.

FIRs will be registered against those who fail to comply with repayment notices.

Wealthier individuals misusing the scheme will be prioritized for action.

For further updates and official notices, citizens are advised to visit the Ranchi District Supply Office website or contact their nearest PDS office.