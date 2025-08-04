Rani Kapur requests UK authorities to conduct in-depth probe into her son’s death

New Delhi: Rani Kapur, former Chairperson of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), on Monday requested the UK authorities to conduct a thorough probe into her son Sunjay Kapur’s death, saying that his death may not have been natural or accidental, but may, in fact, have involved foul play, including the possibility of murder, abetment, conspiracy, fraud, and forgery.

She has formally written to the UK authorities seeking a more in-depth probe into his death.

Rani Kapur said his son was a US citizen of Indian origin with significant personal, professional, and financial ties across the UK, the USA, Singapore, Germany, and India. He was a high-net-worth individual with active business interests and asset holdings in multiple jurisdictions.

“I am compelled to bring to your urgent attention that credible and concerning evidence has surfaced indicating that his death may not have been natural or accidental, but may in fact have involved foul play, including the possibility of murder, abetment, conspiracy, fraud, and forgery, some elements of which, given that he died at Duke’s Ground of Old Guards Polo Club, appear to have occurred within the United Kingdom and, more particularly, within the jurisdiction of Surrey Police,” Rani Kapur said in her formal request.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after accidentally swallowing a bee, which got stuck in his throat and triggered a severe allergic reaction.

She further stated in her request that since the date of his death, “I have come into possession of records and have come across facts which point to prima facie forged legal and financial documents, dubious asset transfers and suspicious legal filings, indications of coercion or collusion between individuals who stood to gain financially from his demise”.

According to her, there are also compelling reasons to believe that “his death may have been facilitated or orchestrated as part of a coordinated transnational conspiracy, with the involvement of individuals and entities located in the UK, India and maybe the United States”.

Given the gravity of the matter and the possible presence of multiple offences under the UK law including murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, fraud by false representation, forgery, and perversion of the course of justice, “I respectfully request for immediate registration of a formal complaint and initiation of a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding my son’s death”, she added.

Ranu Kapur also requested the UK authorities to seize and preserve all evidence, including medical records, digital communications, financial documents, and CCTV or forensic evidence from the place of death, liaise with Indian and US authorities, where relevant, to investigate possible international aspects of the crime, and conduct a forensic audit of my son’s financial and legal affairs in the UK following his death.

Last month, Sona Comstar said that Rani Kapur has had no role, direct or indirect, in Sona Comstar since at least 2019 and has “no locus standi on any matter” related to the company. In a stock exchange filing, the Haryana-based company said that she is neither a shareholder, director, nor officer of the Company.