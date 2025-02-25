Sports

Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Kerala – When and Where to Watch, Venue & Squads

The Ranji Trophy final is set to be a historic showdown as first-time finalists Kerala take on two-time champions Vidarbha at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

Uma Devi25 February 2025 - 14:29
The match will begin on Wednesday, February 26, and run until March 2, promising an exciting contest in India’s premier domestic cricket competition.

Kerala Aiming for Maiden Title, Vidarbha Looking for Redemption

Kerala, who have reached the final for the first time in the history of the tournament, will be looking to claim their maiden Ranji Trophy title. After defeating Gujarat with a narrow two-run first-innings lead, they ended a 68-year wait to reach the final.

On the other hand, Vidarbha will be hoping to go one step further after their heartbreaking loss in the 2024 final and are aiming to add another title to their 2017-18 and 2018-19 Ranji Trophy wins. Vidarbha booked their place in the final with an impressive 80-run victory over defending champions Mumbai.

Also Read: Champions Trophy: Ravindra Thanks Fans and Team for Support After Injury Return Century

Match Details: Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Final

  • When to Watch: The match will start at 9:30 AM IST on February 26 and will run until March 2.
  • Venue: The final will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Where to Watch the Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Final

The Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy final will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The details of the TV telecast are yet to be confirmed.

Squads

Vidarbha:

  • Akshay Wadkar (captain/wicketkeeper)
  • Atharva Taide
  • Aman Mokhade
  • Yash Rathod
  • Harsh Dubey
  • Akshay Karnewar
  • Yash Kadam
  • Akshay Wakhare
  • Aditya Thakare
  • Shubham Kapse
  • Nachiket Bhute
  • Siddhesh Wath (wicketkeeper)
  • Yash Thakur
  • Danish Malewar
  • Parth Rekhade
  • Karun Nair
  • Dhruv Shorey

Kerala:

  • Sachin Baby (captain)
  • Rohan S. Kunnummal
  • Baba Aparajith
  • Vishnu Vinod
  • Mohammed Azharuddeen
  • Akshay Chandran
  • Shoun Roger
  • Jalaj Saxena
  • Salman Nizar
  • Aditya Sarwate
  • Basil Thampi
  • M.D. Nidheesh
  • N.P. Basil
  • N.M. Sharafuddeen
  • E.M. Sreehari

