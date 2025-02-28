Ranji Trophy: Harsh Dubey Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in a Single Season

Vidarbha Spinner Sets New Record in Ranji Trophy History

Nagpur: Vidarbha’s left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey has created history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in a single Ranji Trophy season. Dubey achieved this milestone during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final against Kerala, picking up 3/88 on the third day of the match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Dubey Surpasses Ashutosh Aman & Jaydev Unadkat

Dubey’s record-breaking moment came when he dismissed M.D. Nidheesh after Tea on Day 3. With this, he surpassed:

Ashutosh Aman (Bihar) – 68 wickets in the 2018-19 season

Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra) – 67 wickets in the 2019-20 season

Dubey now holds the record with 69 wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season.

Crucial Wickets in the Ranji Trophy Final

Bowling in Kerala’s first innings, Dubey played a pivotal role, dismissing key batters:

Aditya Sarwate (Kerala's top scorer) – 79 runs

Salman Nizar (Kerala's leading run-getter this season) – LBW before lunch

M.D. Nidheesh – Record-breaking wicket after Tea

Match-Winning Performance in Semifinal vs. Mumbai

Dubey’s standout moment came in the semifinal against Mumbai, where he picked up a seven-wicket haul in the second innings, securing Vidarbha’s place in the final.

Joins Elite List of Ranji Trophy Legends

At just 22 years old, Dubey joins an elite club of only six bowlers to cross 60+ wickets in a Ranji season, alongside:

Ashutosh Aman (68)

Jaydev Unadkat (67)

Bishan Singh Bedi (64)

Kanwaljit Singh (62)

Dodda Ganesh (62)

Additionally, he has registered seven five-wicket hauls this season, the joint-most in a single edition among Elite group bowlers.

Harsh Dubey’s All-Round Brilliance

Apart from his wicket-taking exploits, Dubey has also impressed with the bat, scoring:

472 runs in 17 innings

5 half-centuries

He becomes only the fourth player in Ranji Trophy history to achieve the rare double of 450+ runs and 50+ wickets in a single season.

Vidarbha’s Title Hopes Rest on Dubey

With Vidarbha aiming for Ranji Trophy glory, Dubey’s stellar performances have been instrumental in their campaign. His ability to extract turn and bounce has troubled batters throughout the season, making him a key figure in Indian domestic cricket.

Stay tuned for more Ranji Trophy updates and cricket news