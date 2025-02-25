Ranji Trophy: Kerala Aim for Maiden Title in Summit Clash Against Two-Time Winners Vidarbha

Kerala Set Their Sights on a Historic Victory

Kerala is aiming for their first-ever Ranji Trophy title as they face two-time champions Vidarbha in the summit clash, which will take place at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, starting Wednesday.

Kerala’s Impressive Run to the Final

This season has been remarkable for Kerala, who have reached the Ranji Trophy final for the first time in their history. Previously, they had reached the semifinals in the 2018-19 season but failed to advance past that stage.

Under the leadership of head coach Amay Khurasiya, the team overcame that hurdle by securing a narrow two-run first-innings lead against Gujarat to clinch a spot in the final.

Also Read: Ranchi District Supply Office to Take Action Against Ineligible Ration Card Holders – FIRs Registered

During the group stages, Kerala drew all four of their matches against Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bengal, and Karnataka, advancing to the knockout stages. They then progressed through the quarterfinals after drawing against Jammu and Kashmir, earning a first-innings lead, and secured a place in the final with a dramatic win in the semifinal.

Key Performances from Kerala’s Stars

Several players have been instrumental in Kerala’s journey to the final. Veteran Jalaj Saxena, 38, achieved the rare Ranji double of 6000 runs and 400 wickets earlier in the season. Salman Nizar has been Kerala’s highest run-scorer, accumulating 607 runs at an impressive average of 86.71. Fast bowler MD Nidheesh has also become a key player, taking a match haul of ten wickets in the quarterfinal.

Vidarbha’s Bid for Redemption

Vidarbha, led by Akshay Wadkar, is aiming to win their third Ranji Trophy title, having previously triumphed in 2018 and 2019. This will be their fourth final, and they will look to make amends after losing in last year’s final to Mumbai. This season, Vidarbha has remained unbeaten, and they have reached the final after defeating Mumbai by 80 runs in the semifinals.

Vidarbha dominated the group stages, winning five of their seven matches, with two ending in draws. In the quarterfinals, they thrashed Tamil Nadu by an innings and 88 runs before overcoming Mumbai in the semifinals.

Star Players for Vidarbha

Vidarbha will rely heavily on the performances of batter Yash Rathod, who has scored 933 runs in 9 matches this season, averaging 58. Bowler Harsh Dubey, with 66 wickets to his name, will also be a key player for the team. Skipper Akshay Wadkar has been vital for his team, contributing with his gritty performances, and is the second-highest run-scorer for Vidarbha, with 674 runs.

Vidarbha has retained their 17-member squad for the Ranji Trophy final, while Kerala has yet to announce their squad.

Squad:

Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (c&wk), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (wk), Yash Thakur, Danish Malewar, Parth Rekhade, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey.

Kerala: Squad yet to be named.