Ranji Trophy: Rathod and Wadkar Lead Vidarbha’s Fightback Against Mumbai After Top-Order Collapse

Nagpur: An unbroken 91-run partnership between Yash Rathod (59*) and Akshay Wadkar (31*) guided Vidarbha to a strong finish on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai. After a dramatic top-order collapse, Vidarbha ended the day at 147/4, extending their overall lead to 260 runs.

Vidarbha’s Recovery After Early Setback

Vidarbha’s second innings began poorly as they were reduced to 56/4, with Mumbai’s spinners, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian, exploiting the turning pitch. However, Rathod and Wadkar absorbed the pressure, maintaining their composure and batting through the remaining overs of the day. Their partnership proved crucial in stabilizing the innings, keeping Vidarbha in the driver’s seat.

Mumbai’s Fightback Led by Akash Anand’s Resilience

Earlier in the day, Mumbai’s hopes of narrowing the gap were pinned on wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand, who displayed remarkable resilience with a hard-fought 106 off 256 balls.

Anand, who had opened the innings and remained at the crease throughout, formed a vital 69-run stand with Tanush Kotian (33) for the eighth wicket. His contribution reduced Mumbai’s deficit, but they were eventually bowled out for 270, giving Vidarbha a 113-run first-innings lead.

Parth Rekhade and Vidarbha’s Dominant Bowling Display

Vidarbha’s Parth Rekhade, who had impressed on Day 2, continued his fine form by taking the key wicket of Kotian. Mumbai’s lower order crumbled quickly, with Harsh Dubey and Rekhade accounting for the final wickets.

Vidarbha’s Top Order Collapse

Vidarbha’s second innings began disastrously when Shardul Thakur struck early, removing Atharva Taide before tea. Despite Danish Malewar’s resistance with 29 runs, Vidarbha’s middle-order woes continued, as Karun Nair and Dhruv Shorey were both dismissed lbw to Mulani and Kotian, respectively.

Rathod and Wadkar’s Vital Partnership

At 56/4, Vidarbha’s position looked shaky, but Rathod and Wadkar managed to frustrate Mumbai’s bowlers, securing a crucial partnership that blunted the Mumbai attack. Rathod brought up his second fifty-plus score of the match, while Wadkar stayed resolute, playing a gritty knock that frustrated the visitors.

Brief Scores:

Vidarbha : 393 & 147/4 in 53 overs (Yash Rathod 59*, Akshay Wadkar 31*; Shams Mulani 2-50)

: 393 & 147/4 in 53 overs (Yash Rathod 59*, Akshay Wadkar 31*; Shams Mulani 2-50) Mumbai: 270 all out (Akash Anand 106, Tanush Kotian 33; Parth Rekhade 4-55, Harsh Dubey 2-68)

Vidarbha holds a commanding 260-run lead over Mumbai heading into Day 4 of the semi-final.