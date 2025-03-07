Ranveer Allahbadia Appears Before Assam Police Over ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy

Guwahati: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, appeared before the Assam Police Crime Branch in Guwahati on Friday for questioning in connection with his controversial comments made during the ‘India Got Latent’ show.

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Police Interrogation

Allahbadia, who was previously summoned to appear last week, is currently being questioned at the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police. His remarks on the show have drawn massive backlash, leading to a formal complaint being filed against him in Guwahati.

The investigation also includes another YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, who was questioned by the Guwahati Crime Branch last week. Chanchlani’s interrogation lasted for several hours before he was allowed to leave in the evening.

Guwahati Police on the Investigation

Speaking on the matter, Guwahati’s Joint Police Commissioner, Ankur Jain, stated:

“Chanchlani complied with our inquiry. If necessary, we will call him again, but for now, there is no further summons. Other individuals linked to the investigation have not yet responded to police notices, and fresh summons will be issued soon.”

Supreme Court Intervention & Legal Proceedings

On February 21, the Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra and Assam governments to respond to Allahbadia’s plea seeking dismissal or transfer of the FIR filed against him to Mumbai.

The case involves Allahbadia’s controversial statements made during a podcast hosted by Samay Raina, in which Ashish Chanchlani was also named in the Assam FIR.

Why Ranveer Allahbadia Is Under Fire

Allahbadia’s remarks, deemed “tasteless and offensive”, particularly about parents and sex, sparked outrage and led to multiple legal complaints against him.

As the investigation unfolds, all eyes are on how the case will proceed. Further developments in the ‘India Got Latent’ controversy are expected in the coming days.