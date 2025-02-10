Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Legal Backlash Over Controversial Remarks on Samay Raina’s Show

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has sparked widespread outrage and legal trouble after making a controversial remark on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The comment has led to a legal complaint and a wave of backlash on social media, raising concerns about the content being broadcasted on the show.

Controversial Remarks Lead to Legal Complaint

Ranveer Allahbadia, who boasts over 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube, has hosted notable guests like actress Priyanka Chopra, singer Karan Aujla, and ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath. However, his appearance on India’s Got Latent has landed him in hot water following a highly controversial question posed during a recent episode.

In the episode featuring content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), Allahbadia asked a provocative and offensive question to a contestant:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

This remark, along with the overall tone of the show, has sparked outrage across social media and led to a formal complaint filed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the National Commission for Women. The complaint accuses Allahbadia, Raina, and other involved parties of using obscene language and making disrespectful comments about women on the show.

Legal Actions and Public Outrage

The complainant has called for strict legal action against those involved, including the organizers of the show. The letter alleges that the show, under the guise of entertainment, has been deliberately airing content that degrades women’s dignity to gain popularity and monetary profit. It also claims that such content harms minors by promoting obscene thoughts.

The complaint letter reads:

“We request an FIR to be registered against those responsible for the show, accusing them of earning money through obscene content and using vulgar language about private parts of women.”

The public’s reaction has been intense, with hashtags like #RanveerAllahbadia, #SamayRaina, and #Boycott trending on social media platforms such as X. Viewers have demanded the cancellation of India’s Got Latent and called for boycotts of both Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

Social Media Backlash and Criticism

Social media users have expressed their disappointment, with many criticizing the show’s approach to humor. One user pointed out Allahbadia’s recognition by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Creators Award, questioning how he could now be associated with such vulgar content. Others condemned the show for promoting “sex jokes, vulgar language, racism, and North-South hate.”

A growing number of users have called on Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take action against India’s Got Latent, urging for content that respects India’s cultural values. Several users also expressed their disapproval of Raina’s recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside other influencers.

History of Controversies Surrounding India’s Got Latent

This is not the first time that India’s Got Latent has courted controversy. Just recently, a case was filed against a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh for making insensitive remarks about dog meat. These incidents have intensified concerns over the content being aired on the show and its impact on the younger audience.

As the controversy surrounding Allahbadia and Raina continues to unfold, the public demands greater accountability and responsible content from influencers and digital platforms.