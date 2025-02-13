Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina Served Second Summons in ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row

Mumbai: The Khar police in Mumbai have issued a second summons to popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, requiring him to appear for questioning on Friday regarding the vulgar and crass comments he made during the show ‘India’s Got Latent.’

Allahbadia Fails to Appear for Questioning

This summons comes after Allahbadia failed to appear at the police station on Thursday, despite being given a deadline to do so by 3 p.m. The investigation has already seen statements recorded from seven individuals, including renowned YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, content creator Apoorva Makhija, and the father of Balraj Singh Ghai, the owner of The Habitat Studio.

Testimonies from Key Individuals

Additionally, production manager and chief programmer Tushar Pujari, along with three other studio employees, have provided their testimonies in the case. According to sources, Pujari stated that he was responsible for selecting the 14 contestants who participated in the show. He confirmed that these participants performed acts on the show, and the winner was selected based on the judges’ scores.

Samay Raina Also Served Second Summons

Comedian Samay Raina has been served a second summons by the Maharashtra Cyber Police. His lawyer had previously requested more time due to his ongoing US tour. Despite Raina issuing a public apology and removing all related episodes from his channel, legal troubles continue to mount for him. The police have now asked him to appear before them on February 17.

The Controversy and Legal Fallout

The controversy began after Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks about parents and sex during an episode of Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent,’ which quickly went viral on social media. The remarks sparked widespread backlash, leading to multiple police complaints against Allahbadia and other individuals associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati.

Ongoing Investigations by Authorities

Both the cyber cell and Mumbai police are conducting separate investigations into the remarks made by Allahbadia on Raina’s YouTube show. An Assam Police team is also in Mumbai to assist with the investigation and met with Maharashtra cyber cell officials on Thursday.