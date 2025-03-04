Ranveer Allahbadia to Appear Before Assam Police in ‘India Got Latent’ Controversy

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is scheduled to appear before the Assam Police in Guwahati on Tuesday, following his controversial comments on the ‘India Got Latent‘ show. His remarks have sparked widespread backlash, leading to a police investigation and legal action.

Case Filed Against Allahbadia

A formal case was registered against Ranveer Allahbadia in Guwahati after his comments during the show, which was hosted by comedian Samay Raina, attracted significant criticism. As part of the investigation, the Assam Police issued summons for Allahbadia to appear for questioning in Guwahati.

The controversy also involves fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani, who was questioned by the Guwahati Crime Branch last week. Chanchalani had also made remarks during the show that were deemed controversial, leading to his inclusion in the FIR filed by the Assam Police.

Police Investigation and Interrogation of Ashish Chanchalani

Ashish Chanchalani cooperated with the investigation and appeared at the Crime Branch office for questioning. The interrogation lasted for several hours, and Guwahati’s Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain confirmed that no further questioning of Chanchalani is required at this stage, although additional summons may be issued to other individuals involved in the investigation.

“We have not yet received a response from other people connected to the investigation. They will receive new summonses shortly,” Jain told reporters.

Controversial Remarks and Legal Proceedings

Allahbadia’s controversial comments on the show regarding parents and sex led to severe backlash from the public, prompting legal action. Following the controversy, complaints were lodged against the YouTuber, resulting in the police investigation. Allahbadia now faces legal scrutiny in relation to his statements.

Chanchalani, who was also named in the FIR, has requested the quashing of the FIR filed against him at the Guwahati Crime Branch. In addition, he has requested that the case be transferred to Mumbai, where an earlier FIR was filed in Maharashtra.

The Gauhati High Court provided temporary relief to Chanchalani on February 18, granting anticipatory bail and instructing him to appear before the investigating officer within ten days.

Legal Framework and Accusations

The formal complaint filed by the Guwahati Police includes allegations under several legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhtia, the Information Technology Act, the Cinematograph Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. These charges are related to the controversial content shared on the show, which continues to fuel the legal proceedings against both YouTubers.

As the investigation continues, both Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchalani will face further scrutiny as part of the ongoing legal process tied to the ‘India Got Latent’ show.