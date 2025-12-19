Ranveer Singh officially declares Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas as ‘Jiju’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has officially declared global icon Priyanka Chopra’s American husband, Nick Jonas, as ‘Jiju’ by referring to him with the same term on social media.

The superstar was taken in for a surprise when Nick Jonas shared a fun dance video on a superhit song from Ranveer Singh’s latest movie, Dhurandhar.

Taking to the comments section of the same post, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Hahahahahaah JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEEE.”

To this, Nick calling Ranveer ‘Bhai’ reverted in the sweetest way. He wrote, “Bhai! The Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family. Let’s go!”

Earlier in the day today, Nick, on his social media account, had posted a clip of himself and his team members grooving on the “Shararat” song from Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar.

He revealed through his latest social media post that he had turned the peppy number into his new pre-show hype song.

The video showed the popular singer and actor dancing on the track, along with all the others in the room, with complete energy.

He captioned it as, “New pre-show hype song unlocked (sic).” The song “Shararat” stars actresses Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

Talking about Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas, the two stars share a warm and friendly equation, clearly evident through their social media banter, more because of global icon Priyanka Chopra.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra is the wife of Nick Jonas and has shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in many Bollywood hit movies.

In Dil Dhadakne Do, they essayed the role of siblings, while in Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer and Priyanka essayed the roles of husband and wife.

In Gunday, they were seen as lovers, while in Ram Leela, Priyanka had a special appearance for the song, Ram Chahe Leela Chahe, where Ranveer was seen seated in the audience enjoying her performance.

Ram Leela starred Deepika Padukone alongside Ranveer Singh in the movie.