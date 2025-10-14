Tummala Nageswara Rao Launches Free Groundnut Seed Distribution Under Rythu Nestham Scheme

Hyderabad: As part of the Rythu Nestham program, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Tuesday launched the distribution of groundnut seeds with 100 per cent subsidy to farmers under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Seeds (NMEO-OS) scheme for the year 2025-26.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the National Oilseeds Scheme is being jointly implemented by the Central and state governments with an outlay of Rs 66.67 crore for the current year. Under this initiative, 38,434 quintals of groundnut seeds will be distributed free of cost to farmers covering 45,350 acres during the Yasangi season, with a total investment of Rs 46.14 crore.

The scheme is being implemented across Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, and Nalgonda districts.

Urging farmers to shift towards high-income crops such as oilseeds, oil palm, and horticultural crops, the Minister advised them to reduce excessive urea usage and adopt balanced fertilizer practices.

He also encouraged intercropping methods in oil palm cultivation to maximize income and shared his personal experiences in oil crop cultivation with farmers from various districts.

Agriculture Secretary Surendra Mohan, Agriculture Director Gopi, Amangal Market Committee Chairperson Yata Geetha, and farmers from Kadtal and Talakondapalli villages of Ranga Reddy district attended the event.

After the inaugural session, Agriculture Department officials distributed groundnut seeds to ten farmers from different districts at the Secretariat and interacted with them.

Similar programs were held across all districts, where public representatives, district collectors, and agriculture officials distributed the subsidized seeds to eligible farmers.

As part of Rythu Nestham, officials also briefed farmers on the Kapas Kisan App developed by the Cotton Corporation of India, and explained steps being taken for maize procurement across the state.