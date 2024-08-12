Rape survivor gives birth to stillborn; family buries body quietly fearing public shame

Bahraich (UP): A 14-year-old rape survivor, who was allegedly raped by a neighbour, gave birth to a stillborn, which was buried by family members here without informing anyone due to fear of public shame, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered against the neighbour and the buried body has been exhumed and sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

The girl was allegedly raped by her 57-year-old neighbour and her parents came to know about the incident seven months into the pregnancy, Murtiha Station House Officer Amitendra Singh told PTI.

Police said the minor gave birth to the stillborn on Friday.

The girl’s sister lodged a complaint against the accused on Saturday, after she got to know about the incident during a visit to her parents home.

SHO Singh said that a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the stillborn was exhumed from the grave on Sunday following orders from the district magistrate.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are underway to nab the accused who is absconding, he added.