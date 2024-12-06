Rare and Complex Heart Surgery Saves Life of 75-Year-Old Man at Olive Hospital

Hyderabad: Doctors at Olive Hospital, Hyderabad, have successfully performed a rare and complex bypass surgery on a 75-year-old man suffering from multiple health complications, saving his life. The patient, who had been battling heart disease for over 16 years, was admitted with Redo-Cardio Artery Bypass Disease, Type-2 Diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

Despite his extensive medical history, including six angiograms and prior surgery, the surgical team, led by renowned Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. C.H. Praveen, managed to restore the patient’s heart functionality and significantly improve his condition.

The patient, who had been experiencing chest pain since 2008, was admitted to Olive Hospital on November 18, 2024. Upon admission, he underwent a challenging repeat angiogram, which revealed the complexity of his condition.

Redo-cardiac surgeries are particularly difficult, as they involve working in the mediastinum, an area near the heart, and require the use of healthy blood vessels from other parts of the body to bypass blocked arteries. These surgeries carry a high risk of mortality but are sometimes the only option for patients with severe cardiac issues.

Despite the challenges, Dr. Praveen and his team successfully completed the bypass surgery, restoring the blood flow to three coronary arteries and ensuring no damage to the mediastinal structures. Post-surgery, the patient showed remarkable improvement. His heart is now functioning properly, and he required minimal inotropic support for 24 hours. Furthermore, no additional blood products were needed during the five-day recovery period, which is a testament to the success of the procedure.

Dr. Ch. Praveen, a specialist in advanced cardiac procedures, has vast experience in conducting complex surgeries such as Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG), valve-sparing aortic root replacements, and bypass surgeries. His expertise, coupled with the commitment and skill of his medical team, played a crucial role in saving the life of the elderly patient.

About Olive Hospital

Olive Hospitals, established in 2010, is a leading multispecialty healthcare provider in Telangana. Known for its commitment to delivering world-class healthcare, Olive Hospital offers a wide range of medical services, including advanced treatments in Cardiac Care, Emergency Services, Neuro Care, Kidney Care, Urology, Orthopaedics, and more. With state-of-the-art facilities, the hospital is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH), a mark of excellence in healthcare quality.

The 210-bed Olive Hospital has earned a reputation for its dedication to patient care, utilizing the latest medical technologies and employing highly qualified doctors to ensure effective and compassionate treatment. Their mission, “Devoted to Saving Lives,” continues to guide their work in providing top-notch healthcare services to the community.

As part of its ongoing expansion, Olive Hospital is focused on continuing to provide cutting-edge medical technology, improve its infrastructure, and strengthen its position as a leader in the regional healthcare market.