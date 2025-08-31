Rare Blood Moon 2025 Hyderabad Night Sky to Glow Crimson on September 7

New Delhi: Skywatchers, get ready for a breathtaking celestial spectacle! On the night of September 7, 2025, a total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon a fiery blood-red hue, a phenomenon popularly known as the “Blood Moon.”

According to astronomers, this rare event will be visible across India, Asia, Africa, and Australia, but unfortunately, skywatchers in the United States will miss out. This is the second lunar eclipse of the year—the first occurred on March 14, but it was not visible in India. This time, however, millions across the country will have a clear view. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are expected to witness the dramatic sight.

Eclipse Timeline (IST):

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 8:58 PM

8:58 PM Partial Eclipse Begins: 9:57 PM

9:57 PM Total Eclipse Begins: 11:30 PM

11:30 PM Maximum Eclipse: 12:11 AM

12:11 AM Total Eclipse Ends: 12:52 AM

12:52 AM Partial Eclipse Ends: 1:56 AM

1:56 AM Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 2:55 AM

In total, the eclipse will last 5 hours and 27 minutes, with the total phase lasting about 82 minutes.

Astronomers explain that during the eclipse, Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. Instead, only red light passes through Earth’s atmosphere and reflects onto the lunar surface, making it glow crimson.

This “Blood Moon” promises to be one of the most spectacular sky events of the year—an unmissable moment for stargazers, photographers, and astronomy enthusiasts alike. Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and don’t forget to look up on September 7 night—because the Blood Moon won’t return anytime soon!