Rare Celestial Phenomenon: Hyderabad to Experience ‘Zero Shadow Day’ on May 9

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad are in for a remarkable celestial spectacle on May 9 as they witness a rare astronomical event known as ‘Zero Shadow Day.’ During this fleeting period between 12:12 pm and 12:19 pm, individuals will observe an extraordinary phenomenon where their shadows will disappear entirely!

Zero Shadow Day occurs when the sun is positioned directly overhead at noon (local time), causing vertical objects to cast no visible shadows. Despite its brief duration, this event promises to offer a mesmerizing display of astronomy in action.

People are posting pics/saying that they have spotted shadows in Bengaluru during noon



Zero shadow day doesn't mean NO shadows 🤦🤷🙆



It means that the sun passes directly overhead at noon, casting no shadows from vertical objects. It's like the sun is standing right above you,… https://t.co/7d5kzcRp70 pic.twitter.com/M2dp3D3v43 — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) April 24, 2024

Founder-Secretary of the Planetary Society of India (PSI), N Sree Raghunandan Kumar, elucidated on the significance of this celestial occurrence, stating, “This event offers a glimpse into the intricate interplay between the Earth and the Sun. It serves as a reminder of the precise celestial mechanics governing our months and seasons.” Throughout the month of May, several locations across the two Telugu States will witness Zero Shadow Day.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) further explains that the Sun’s movement is not uniform; it does not rise precisely in the east or set directly in the west daily. Additionally, the Sun’s elevation at its peak varies throughout the year, leading to fluctuations in its position at noon.

As Hyderabad prepares to embrace this extraordinary phenomenon, enthusiasts and curious observers are encouraged to mark their calendars and seize the opportunity to witness nature’s spectacle firsthand.