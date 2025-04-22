Rare Honour for Bumrah: Joins Legends Kohli, Sehwag, and Sachin in Wisden Elite List

Indian fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah has been named the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World for 2024, earning one of the sport’s most prestigious accolades. The Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack 2024 edition, released this Tuesday, recognizes Bumrah for his phenomenal all-format performances throughout the previous year.

Bumrah’s Unmatched 2023 Season

In 2023, Bumrah showcased unmatched consistency and dominance across formats, picking up 86 wickets in 21 international matches. He also became the leading wicket-taker in the world for the year, solidifying his status as one of the finest bowlers in modern cricket.

Bumrah created history by becoming the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets at an average below 20, a milestone that places him in elite company. He also played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup victory, leading the bowling attack with accuracy and composure under pressure.

Joins Elite List of Indian Greats

With this recognition, Bumrah becomes only the fourth Indian cricketer to win the Wisden Leading Cricketer award. He follows in the footsteps of:

Second Time Recognition for the Indian Star Batter

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana has bagged the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World award for the second time, with her first win coming in 2018. This recognition highlights her consistent excellence and leadership with the bat.

Record-Breaking Year for Mandhana

In 2023, Mandhana scored an impressive 1,659 runs across all formats, setting a new record for the most runs scored by a woman in a calendar year. Her performances included:

Four centuries in ODIs

One Test century

Her all-round batting brilliance across formats made her a clear standout in the women’s game globally.