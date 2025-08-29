Rare Rainbow Paints Hyderabad Skies With Spectacular Hues

Hyderabad: A breathtaking rainbow lit up the Hyderabad skyline on Friday evening, offering a spectacular aerial view over the city. The vibrant arc was most prominently visible over Abids, where residents paused to admire and capture the rare natural beauty.

The sudden appearance of the rainbow added color and charm to the otherwise routine evening, leaving onlookers mesmerized. Many shared pictures and videos on social media, turning the Abids rainbow into a citywide talking point.