Hyderabad

Rare Rainbow Paints Hyderabad Skies With Spectacular Hues

The sudden appearance of the rainbow added color and charm to the otherwise routine evening, leaving onlookers mesmerized. Many shared pictures and videos on social media, turning the Abids rainbow into a citywide talking point.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir29 August 2025 - 20:12
Hyderabad: A breathtaking rainbow lit up the Hyderabad skyline on Friday evening, offering a spectacular aerial view over the city. The vibrant arc was most prominently visible over Abids, where residents paused to admire and capture the rare natural beauty.

Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
