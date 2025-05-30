Rash Driving by Delivery Boys Sparks Safety Concerns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city is witnessing a sharp rise in traffic violations committed by delivery boys working with food aggregators and bike taxi services. In their race to meet tight delivery deadlines and earn daily targets, many are resorting to wrong-side driving, signal jumping, over-speeding, and zigzag movement, often without wearing helmets — creating chaos on roads and endangering law-abiding commuters.

Motorists and Commuters Raise Alarms

Citizens have expressed serious concerns about the risks posed by reckless delivery riders.

“In their hurry to deliver quickly, driving in the wrong direction is a big risk for others. Their high-speed, erratic behavior panics motorists,” said Neha Jaiswal, a fashion designing student.

The situation worsens at traffic junctions. “They often break signals and speed through, causing confusion and even accidents,” said Mohd Moize, an IT professional who regularly commutes on city roads.

Delivery Boys Cite Financial Pressures

On the other hand, delivery executives defend their actions citing financial stress and unrealistic delivery targets.

“We aim to earn at least ₹1,000 daily. If we fall short, we push harder the next day. It’s the only way to survive,” said Saber, a food delivery agent. Many of them work on incentive-based models that reward the number of deliveries completed, pushing them to compromise safety.

Police to Crack Down with Company Coordination

Responding to public concerns, Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, said that the police have initiated dialogue with the managements of food delivery and e-commerce platforms.

“We are gathering data on traffic violations committed by delivery agents and sharing them with the companies. They have been urged to penalize violators and provide training to improve driving behavior,” he stated.

Call for Accountability and Safer Roads

As delivery services continue to grow in popularity, the challenge now lies in balancing quick service with road safety. Experts stress the need for companies to introduce stricter compliance rules, safety-based incentives, and mandatory traffic training for delivery personnel to ensure the roads remain safe for everyone.