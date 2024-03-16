Rashid Khan breaks 14-year-old record

Sharjah: Rashid Khan etched his name into the record books, claiming the best figures by an Afghanistan captain in T20Is, a feat previously held by Nawroz Mangal for over 14 years during the opening T20I clash between Afghanistan and Ireland.

Rashid’s spell of 3 wickets for just 19 runs in four overs showcased his mastery with the ball and underlined his pivotal role in Afghanistan’s bowling arsenal. With crucial dismissals of Ireland’s key batsmen, including Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, and Gareth Delany, Rashid spearheaded Afghanistan’s efforts to contain the opposition, limiting Ireland to a modest total of 149 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Despite Rashid’s heroics, Afghanistan faced a setback in their pursuit of victory, succumbing to a 38-run defeat at the hands of a resilient Irish side.

While Mohammad Ishaq showcased promise with a spirited knock of 32 runs off 22 balls, the Afghan batting lineup faltered against Ireland’s formidable bowling attack, with Ben White emerging as the chief destroyer with four crucial scalps. Despite contributions from veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan failed to overcome Ireland’s relentless pressure, ultimately falling short of the target.

As the series unfolds, Afghanistan will be eager to regroup and bounce back in the second T20I showdown scheduled for Sunday, March 17.