Rashid Khan’s No-Look Shot Stuns Fans: Video

In a thrilling showdown at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan triumphed over Ireland by 10 runs in the 2nd T20I clash on March 17. The spotlight of the match was undeniably on Afghanistan’s captain, Rashid Khan, whose exceptional performance with both bat and ball left spectators in awe.

Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Afghanistan faced early setbacks. However, Rashid Khan’s entry at No. 9 completely altered the game’s dynamics. With a breathtaking cameo, he hammered 25 runs off just 12 balls, including a sensational no-look six on the last delivery of the 18th over, catapulting Afghanistan’s total to 152/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

But Rashid’s brilliance wasn’t limited to his batting prowess alone. The 25-year-old showcased his trademark bowling excellence, claiming an impressive four wickets while conceding a mere 14 runs in his full quota of four overs.

Social media erupted in a frenzy over Rashid’s no-look shot, which quickly went viral, further cementing his status as one of cricket’s most electrifying talents. The shot, executed against Ireland pacer Barry McCarthy’s low full toss, sailed over the deep backward square leg boundary, leaving both fans and opponents in disbelief.

With this victory, Afghanistan leveled the three-match series 1-1, setting the stage for an intense decider. Rashid Khan’s all-around brilliance has undoubtedly solidified his place as a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next display of skill and finesse.