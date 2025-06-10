Rashmika and I shot in a dump yard for six to seven hours for ‘Kuberaa’, says Dhanush

Chennai: Actor Dhanush, who stars alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the much-anticipated multilingual film ‘Kuberaa’, recently opened up about a memorable and challenging shooting experience. During a promotional event for the song “Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum” in Mumbai, Dhanush revealed that he and Rashmika had to film a sequence in a dumpyard for nearly six to seven hours.

“Rashmika and I Shot in a Dumpyard for Six to Seven Hours”

When asked about standout moments during the shoot, Dhanush shared:

“Rashmika and I shot in a dumpyard for six-seven hours. Rashmika was alright. She said, ‘I can’t smell anything,’” he laughed, recalling the unusual setting.

He clarified that while some reports claimed they wore masks during the shoot, it wasn’t as dramatic as it sounded. He said it was a part of the job and an enlightening experience.

“It Took Me Back to My Childhood”

Dhanush then shifted to a more serious tone, sharing how the shoot served as a reminder of his humble beginnings:

“You’re always in your comfort zone. But to see another side of the world—something you’re not exposed to—is enlightening. I come from very rooted, humble beginnings. Being back in that environment brought back memories. I am grateful to this film for taking me back to my childhood.”

On Avoiding Typecasting in Over Two Decades of Acting

The actor, who has been in the film industry for more than 20 years, was also asked how he has consistently managed to avoid being typecast.

“I’m like a processor,” he explained. “My directors feed me the data. Most of the hard work is done by them. I just process it. All credit goes to the filmmakers I’ve worked with.”

About ‘Kuberaa’

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kuberaa’ is a multi-starrer film that brings together powerhouse talents from the South Indian film industry, including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is generating high buzz for its unique storyline and the ensemble cast.