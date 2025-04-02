Rashmika Mandanna Excited to Celebrate Her 29th Birthday This Month

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna Can’t Believe She’s Turning 29! Bollywood and Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for a big celebration as she prepares to mark her 29th birthday on April 5. The ‘Pushpa’ star expressed her excitement on social media, sharing her joy with fans about turning another year older.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rashmika posted a lively and candid message, revealing her enthusiasm for her upcoming birthday. She wrote, “It’s my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh and I am so excitedddddd.. I have always heard that the older you get..you start losing interest in celebrating your birthday… but clearly, it’s not the same in my case. The older I am getting, the more excited I am to celebrate my birthdaaaaay! I can’t believe I am already turning 29… I made it one more year healthier and happier and safely! Now that’s worth celebrating!”

In the picture shared, Rashmika can be seen flashing a bright smile as she looks directly at the camera, capturing a joyful and carefree moment.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda: Relationship Speculation Continues

Meanwhile, Rashmika’s personal life has been under the spotlight recently, particularly her relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda. The duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions, fueling speculations about a possible romantic relationship. Their latest outing involved a lunch date in Mumbai, where Rashmika greeted fans and posed for pictures, while Vijay entered the restaurant through the back.

Also Read: Court Defers Bail Plea of Zafar Ali, President of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid, to April 4

Their close bond and frequent appearances together have led to ongoing rumors ever since the success of their film “Geetha Govindam.” However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has publicly confirmed any relationship, leaving fans and the media guessing.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Latest Work: ‘Sikandar’ with Salman Khan

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in the action thriller “Sikandar,” which was released on March 30. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film featured Salman Khan in the lead role. While the movie generated high expectations, it opened to a mixed response from audiences and struggled at the box office despite the star power and fanfare.