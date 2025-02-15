Rashmika Mandanna Faces Backlash for ‘I’m from Hyderabad’ Remark; Fans Debate Career Choice

Rashmika Mandanna, the popular actress known for her roles in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi films, has found herself embroiled in controversy after making a comment about being from Hyderabad during a pre-release event for her upcoming film Chhaava.

The comment has sparked a wave of backlash, particularly from her fans in Karnataka, with many accusing her of distancing herself from her roots.

The Controversial Statement

During the event, Rashmika addressed the crowd, stating, “Because I’m from Hyderabad, and I have come alone and today I hope I am a part of all of your family.” This comment was met with applause from the audience, but when the clip surfaced online, many fans took issue with her statement, as it contradicted her previous claims about her origins.

Rashmika, who was born and raised in Coorg, a region in Karnataka, made her film debut in Kannada cinema. While she rose to fame in the Telugu film industry, many of her fans from Karnataka have accused her of “disowning” her roots in recent years.

The Backlash on Social Media

The video clip was widely shared on Twitter (now X), where it quickly garnered criticism. A tweet shared the clip with the caption, “I sometimes feel pity for you for receiving unnecessary negativity/targeting from our fellow Kannadigas.

But when you make statements like this, I think they are right, and you deserve the backlash.” The remark led to a flood of reactions, with many users expressing disappointment over her attempt to “impress” the Telugu audience.

One user remarked, “I just feel she tries to over impress Telugu audience and Telugu film fraternity and ends up with statements like this.” Another added, “What an opportunist.” These comments fueled the controversy surrounding the actress.

A Balanced Perspective on the Issue

Some netizens, however, defended the actor’s remark. One Twitter user offered a more understanding take, stating, “It’s a bigger market, so a smart career choice over loyalty.” Rashmika’s supporters pointed out that the actress has frequently expressed her love for Coorg and the Kodava culture, and the statement at the Chhaava event might have been taken out of context.

One fan tweeted, “She always claims she is from Coorg & wears Kodava sarees. U people bring out any clip without context & blame her. She meant she is staying in Hyderabad now; she came from Hyderabad to Mumbai with a broken foot. Otherwise, 1000 other times she said she’s from Coorg!”

Fans Defend Rashmika’s Personal Life Choice

Several fans also criticized the trolling that Rashmika faces for her personal life decisions. One user commented, “It’s a vicious circle … Why will she want an identity from where she gets trolled every day?”

Another added, “She decided to do this because you people trolled her for her personal life choice. so changed her birthplace. trolled her again. this is no one should cross limits at this point.” These comments reflected the frustration that many of Rashmika’s supporters felt about the undue negativity she faces.

About Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna was born to Kodava Hindu parents in Virajpet, Karnataka, and grew up in Coorg. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016, which was followed by the success of Chamak the following year.

Rashmika transitioned into Telugu cinema with the 2018 film Chalo, quickly becoming one of the industry’s leading stars. Her breakthrough came with the hit films Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Rashmika gained nationwide recognition with her role in Pushpa: The Rise (2021), followed by its successful sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). She also made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Goodbye and scored her first Bollywood hit with Animal in 2023.

Despite the ongoing criticism from some corners, Rashmika’s career continues to thrive as she remains a popular and successful figure in the Indian film industry.