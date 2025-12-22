Rashmika Mandanna finds a second job on the sets of ‘Cocktail 2’

Mumbai: At the moment, actress Rashmika Mandanna is busy with “Cocktail 2”, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It seems like the ‘Animal’ actress has found her second passion after acting on the set of her next. Rashmika took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a photo of herself working behind the camera. She was seen giving a goofy expression as she looked into the camera for the still captioned “Shots without actors”.

Taking a hilarious jibe at her DoP, Rashmika wrote, “My 2nd job is secure..No? @santha_dop (sic).” Rashmika has been treating her InstaFam with various sneak peeks from her shoot diaries for “Cocktail 2”. In September, Rashmika posted a few photos from the Italy schedule of the movie. From getting some shut-eye to making goofy faces using her hands, to enjoying the clear Italian sky during a run, to relishing ice cream, Rashmika’s time in Italy seemed like all things fun.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of bulldozing MGNREGA, warns of ‘catastrophic fallout’

“Italy – you beauty!!! (Red heart emojis) You have me for a couple of days and I hope amazing memories are created (Red heart emojis) #Cocktail2,” Rashmika wrote in the caption. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and penned by Luv Ranjan, the details for the plot of the much-anticipated drama have been kept under wraps for now. The director of the movie, Homi Adajania, and Kriti also keep on providing a peek into the behind-the-scenes fun from the shoot of “Cocktail 2”.

The first instalment in the franchise, “Cocktail” featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, which was also helmed by Homi Adajania reached the audience back in 2012. “Cocktail 2” is expected to get a theatrical release in 2026. Over and above this, Rashmika also has Rawindra Pulle’s “Mysaa” waiting to be released. Touted to be an emotional action thriller, the film will show Rashmika as a woman from the Gond community.