Rashmika Mandanna: I love it when simplicity works

Mumba: Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a huge fan of home remedies and credits her mother stirring up concoctions in the kitchen for her glow. She says she loves it when “simplicity works”

Asked her if she has ever tried any DIY beauty hacks that actually worked, Rashmika, who is the founder of Dear Diary told IANS: “So many! I’ve grown up with home remedies; my mum was always mixing up something in the kitchen! I love it when simplicity works.”

The actress then spoke about her favourite comfort food when she needs a pick-me-up.

Pat came the reply from Rashmika, who revealed: “Rasam rice, a good poke bowl… or honestly, just dessert! Sometimes all I need is something sweet to lift my mood.”

For Rashmika, a bowl of rasam rice is very comforting.

“It really depends on the day, but rasam rice will always feel like a warm hug,” said the actress.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in “Kuberaa,” an action crime drama film directed by Sekhar Kammula. It stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

The 29-year-old actress has “The Girlfriend” lined up for release. The upcoming Telugu movie is directed by Rahul Ravindran.

She also has “Thama” starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is tagged as a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop.

“Thama” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of ‘Muniya’ fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann’s primary collaboration with the filmmaker.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of “Thama” has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles, along with others.