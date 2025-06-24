Rashmika Mandanna Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish to ‘The Girlfriend’ Director Rahul Ravindran

Chennai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a touching birthday message for Rahul Ravindran, the director of her upcoming film The Girlfriend, calling him a director, friend, mentor, and a lifelong partner in crime whom she trusts “wholly and immensely.”

An Emotional Note from Rashmika

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika wrote:

“Rahulaaaaaa…It’s your birthday today but still you are sitting in front of me in rehearsals as I type this note for you… You are tooooo precious my friend. I still can’t believe you’ve made a film like The Girlfriend… The emotional depth you have, the niceness that you have in your heart flows through every frame.”

She continued, saying that in working with him for The Girlfriend, she had found “a director, a friend, a mentor, a partner in crime for a lifetime.”

“Happiest birthday @rahulr_23 sir (my director) Rahulaaaaaa (my fraaaaaand).. biggest biggest love and hugs to you always… I can’t wait for the world to see The Girlfriend. It’s just toooo special!”

First Single from the Film to Release in July

Marking an exciting development for fans, the makers of The Girlfriend have announced that the first single from the film will be released in July 2025.

Rashmika’s Continued Support for Her Director

Rashmika has been a strong supporter of Rahul Ravindran. When fans took to social media with the trending hashtag #ReleaseTheGirlfriend, expressing frustration over the lack of updates, Rashmika stepped in to reassure them.

She tweeted:

“Hi my lovelies. I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else… but trust me, @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output. It’s one of the most special kinds of films. A film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today… for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!”

About the Film

The Girlfriend is presented by renowned producer Allu Aravind, and features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead alongside Dheekshith Shetty.

Director & Writer : Rahul Ravindran

: Rahul Ravindran Music : Hesham Abdul Wahab

: Hesham Abdul Wahab Cinematography: Krishnan Vasant

The film is anticipated to be an emotionally rich, character-driven narrative—one that both fans and critics are eager to experience.