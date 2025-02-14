Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Journey of Transforming into Maharani Yesubai for ‘Chhaava’

Mumbai: As the much-awaited film Chhaava hits theaters today, February 14, 2025, actress Rashmika Mandanna reflects on her remarkable journey of transforming into the role of Maharani Yesubai. In a heartfelt post, the Goodbye actress opens up about the challenges and emotional moments she faced while preparing for this unique character.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Journey into the Role of Maharani Yesubai

Rashmika revealed how she landed her role in Chhaava, sharing the story behind her meeting with director Laxman Utekar. “I had watched the film Mimi and loved it so much that I wanted to invite Laxman sir to the screening of my film Goodbye,” Rashmika wrote. “I messaged him, and that’s when the journey began. Laxman sir immediately asked if he could call me, and we spoke. He told me he wanted to meet me for his next film.”

Mandanna expressed her initial surprise when she heard the script for the first time: “I didn’t know what the story was. I didn’t know why they came to me, I didn’t know how they even saw me as the maharani. I was confused and shocked, but also so grateful, overwhelmed, and so happy that I didn’t know how to react.”

Playing Maharani Yesubai: A Dream Role Beyond Boundaries

The actress also spoke about the challenge of playing Maharani Yesubai, a character that was far from anything she had imagined for herself. “A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai – that was something I never had on my radar,” she explained. “That’s why I love working with people who encourage us to dream beyond boundaries.”

Rashmika described Maharani Yesubai as a fierce, powerful, graceful queen who carries a love that resonates deeply with her: “Her love is pure, divine, respectful, and true. Maharaj and Maharani are always connected beyond just words.”

Gratitude Towards Director Laxman Utekar

Rashmika also expressed her admiration for the film’s director, Laxman Utekar. “Laxman sir, I adore you so much. You truly are the most beautiful person I’ve ever met. I feel really blessed to have met you and known you. I don’t speak much because I’m too shy, but I mean every word,” Rashmika shared, highlighting the bond they shared throughout the film’s creation.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Journey of Transforming into Maharani Yesubai for ‘Chhaava’Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Journey of Transforming into Maharani Yesubai for ‘Chhaava’

With her heartfelt reflection, Rashmika Mandanna has given fans a glimpse into the passion and dedication behind her transformative role in Chhaava.