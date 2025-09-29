Rashmika Mandanna shares why ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’ from Thamma was one of the most fun songs to shoot

Mumbai: The makers of “Thamma” have released the first track from the film, “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi” on social media.

On Monday, the Universal Music India took to Instagram to share the track and captioned it, “Some love stories never die… they keep burning within. Feel the voice, feel the ache with #TumMereNaHuye.Song Out Now. On 21st October, the universe brings us a bloody love story in cinemas worldwide with #Thamma!.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who stars in the song, shared why this particular number was one of the most fun moments for her on set. Speaking about the track, she shared, “Definitely one of the most fun songs I’ve shot for. The choreography, the music, the beats, the set… everything is just full heart! I hope you all like it & enjoy as much as I did while shooting for it.”

Ayushmann Khuranna added, “Dancing with Rashmika on this track has been an absolute joy. She is such a fine dancer – truly expressive and effortless. Watching Rashmika be her true self in Tum Mere Na Huye has been a delight – her energy and grace elevate the track and is something to watch for. This song is one that will grab you and immerse you in the world of Thamma – the costumes, look and feel, and even the composition and lyrics of the song – blend the emotions of Thamma so well to make it an addictive and alluring love number. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the chemistry between the two characters.”

Talking about lending her voice to the track, Madhubanti Bagchi stated, “Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi is extraordinary as it marks my reunion with the visionary team that introduced me to my first major Hindi film song. This cinematic universe finds renewed vigor in Thamma, and the composition itself is exquisite. Collaborating with the maestros Sachin-Jigar and Amitabh Sir ensures a musical experience of the highest caliber, one I am confident will resonate deeply with audiences.”

As the first song released from the film, “Tum Mere Na Huye” has been filmed on a grand scale and showcases the raw energy of Rashmika and Ayushmann. Rashmika, in a fresh look, captures the emotions of a heartbroken girl, while her chemistry with Ayushmann brings both intensity and charm.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, “Thamma” also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film is slated to hit theatres on 21 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali.