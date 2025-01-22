Rashmika Mandanna Spotted on Wheelchair Ahead of ‘Chhaava’ Trailer Launch

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose film Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as a huge box-office success, is making the most of this phase of her career. Despite a recent injury, the actress is not slowing down.

Rashmika’s Determination to Attend the Trailer Launch

As she gears up for her next film, Chhaava, Rashmika was spotted at the Mumbai airport sitting in a wheelchair. She arrived in the city for the trailer launch of Chhaava on Wednesday. Although she suffered an injury, she didn’t let that affect her work commitments and made it to the event. In Chhaava, Rashmika portrays the role of Maharani Yesubai.

About the Film ‘Chhaava’

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhosle, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

Rashmika’s Recent Injury and Recovery

Last year in September, Rashmika revealed that she had suffered a minor accident. She shared on social media that she had been enjoying a lot of laddoos during her recovery.

In a heartfelt note, she wrote, “Hey guys, how’ve you been? I know it’s been a while since I came on here or was even seen in the public. The reason I haven’t been very active in the last month is because I had a little accident (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors.”

She added, “I am better now and just for heads up – I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities. Make it a priority to take care of yourself always because life is super fragile and short and we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness every day. PS: Another update, I’ve been eating a lot of laddoos.”

Rashmika’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, the actress has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Kubera, Sikandar, Rainbow, Thama, Animal Park, Pushpa 3, and The Girlfriend.