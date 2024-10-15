Rashmika Mandanna Takes a Stand Against Cybercrime as National Ambassador for Cyber Safety

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was a victim of a deepfake video earlier this year, has been named the National Ambassador for promoting cyber safety.

This appointment comes from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Mandanna expressed her commitment to raising awareness about cybercrime issues, drawing from her personal experience.

“Cybercrime is a dangerous and widespread threat that impacts individuals, businesses, and communities around the globe,” she stated. “Having faced this issue myself, I am committed to promoting cyber safety and raising awareness to foster positive change. It is vital for us to unite in combating these threats and safeguarding our digital spaces,” she added.

As the ambassador, Rashmika will lead national campaigns focused on educating the public about various cyber threats, including online fraud, deepfake videos, cyberbullying, and malicious AI-generated content.

The controversy surrounding her deepfake video sparked a wider discussion on the misuse of technology, prompting numerous celebrities to express their concerns.

Rashmika, recognized as one of South India’s highest-paid actresses, was recently included in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list for 2024. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada romantic comedy Kirik Party.

Over her eight-year career, Rashmika gained significant fame for her role in the Allu Arjun-starring film Pushpa: The Rise (2021), which tells the story of a laborer who rises within a syndicate smuggling red sandalwood from the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh.

She was also featured in the blockbuster Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which became her highest-grossing film.

Rashmika is set to appear in Pushpa: The Rule, the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, as well as in Chhaava, a historical epic centered on the life of Maratha Chhatrapati Shivaji, starring Vicky Kaushal.