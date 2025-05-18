Rashmika Mandanna’s Emotional Message to Fans as ‘The Girlfriend’ Trends

Chennai: Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna stepped in on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to address fans eagerly awaiting updates on her upcoming film ‘The Girlfriend’, after the hashtag #ReleaseTheGirlfriend began trending on Saturday night. Fans flooded the platform demanding updates from the makers, prompting a response from both the director and the actress herself.

The film’s director, Rahul Ravindran, was the first to respond after the trending topic caught attention. Quoting a post that highlighted the growing trend, he tweeted:

“Guys… there will be updates soon. Praamise. Please be a little patient.”

His assurance, however, wasn’t enough to stop the surge in fan curiosity—leading Rashmika Mandanna to intervene.

Rashmika Mandanna: “We Want to Give You the Best”

In a heartfelt message to fans, Rashmika tweeted:

“Hi my lovelies. I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else… but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kinds of films…”

She described ‘The Girlfriend’ as a character-driven film that addresses themes “we generally don’t talk much about.” Reassuring fans that their support has been heard loud and clear, she added:

“We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while… we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!”

About ‘The Girlfriend’: Cast, Crew, and Music

‘The Girlfriend’ is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, with music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The film features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role alongside Dheekshith Shetty, and is being presented by renowned producer Allu Aravind.

Audio Teaser Released for Rashmika’s Birthday

Previously, to mark Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday, the makers released an audio teaser titled Reyi Lolothula. The track, a romantic teaser, features vocals by Hesham Abdul Wahab, Chinmayi Sripada, and Vijay Deverakonda, with lyrics by Rakendu Mouli. A standout element was a poem written by director Rahul Ravindran himself.

Fans Await the Teaser Release

With the film’s storyline still under wraps, and no official teaser out yet, the fanbase remains curious and excited. Following Rashmika’s assurance and Rahul’s promise, fans are now eagerly waiting for the first official glimpse of The Girlfriend.