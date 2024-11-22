Rashmika Mandanna’s old engagement video goes viral

Mumbai: An eight-year-old engagement video of actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Pushpa: The Rule” starring Allu Arjun, has started doing the rounds on social media.

It features Rashmika with actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty and the “Animal” star flaunting their engagement rings. The video in question is almost eight-years-old. It was in 2017, when the actress exchanged rings with Rakshit.

According to media reports, the actress was just 21 years old, when she got engaged to Rakshit, who was 34 at that time. It is also said that the two started dating after working on the 2016 film “Kirik Party”, which marked the actress’ debut in cinema. A year later, the two got engaged.

However, it was in 2018, when their love story came to an end. The two never discussed the reason behind their split. The two may have split but share a cordial relationship. Rakshit in an interview had discussed how the former couple still message each other. He had shared that Rashmika congratulates him, whenever he has a release and vice versa. The two even wish each other on their birthdays.

Talking about “Pushpa: The Rule”, the makers unveiled the trailer on November 17 in Patna, Bihar. The sequel to the film promises a high-voltage action-drama with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun at the forefront. It opens with a person in background introducing Allu Arjun’s titular character of Pushpa as the one who is not afraid of power, and has no greed for money.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the music of the film is from T Series. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ went through production delays as the makers moved its release date from August 15 to December 6.

The release date was once again changed to December 5. The film was earlier supposed to clash with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ which is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

However, the makers of ‘Chhaava’ have reportedly moved the film’s release date in order to avoid the clash. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2024.