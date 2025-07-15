Rashmika Says, “I Started Something New”, Netizens Speculate Relationship Announcement with Vijay Deverakonda

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna has sparked curiosity online after sharing a cryptic diary entry that hints at a new beginning. The “Pushpa” and “Animal” star posted a short video on Instagram featuring her handwritten note, which read:

“Dear Diary, Today I started something new and I can’t wait to share the story with you.”

Caption Hints at Something “Very, Very Special”

Along with the video, Rashmika added a caption that further intensified the suspense:

“You know that feeling when your heart is racing, your hands are shaking, and your cheeks hurt from smiling?? Yeah… that’s me right now… Because something very, very special is on its way…”

Netizens Speculate Relationship Announcement With Vijay Deverakonda

While Rashmika didn’t reveal what the announcement would be, fans flooded the comments section with speculation—particularly about her rumored relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

One Instagram user commented, “Rashmika Deverakonda soon?”, while another added, “Wedding bells coming?”

The two actors, who shared screen space in “Dear Comrade”, have been linked together for years. Despite the ongoing speculation, neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

Rashmika Shares First Look of Her Next Film, “Mysaa”

On the professional front, Rashmika also revealed the first look of her upcoming film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. In the intense poster, she is seen partially covering her face with a veil, while bloodstains mark the other half.

A Bold New Role as a Gond Woman

Describing her experience working on Mysaa, Rashmika wrote:

“I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…

And this is one of those. A character I’ve never played before, a world I’ve never stepped into, and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now. It’s fierce, it’s intense, and it’s extremely raw.”

She added that she’s both nervous and excited for fans to see this transformation, promising this is “just the beginning.”