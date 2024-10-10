India

Ratan Tata gave new heights to Indian industry with tireless efforts: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the passing away of Ratan Tata and said that he gave new heights to the Indian industry with his tireless efforts and progressive approach.

Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 15:48
Ratan Tata gave new heights to Indian industry with tireless efforts: Priyanka Gandhi
Ratan Tata gave new heights to Indian industry with tireless efforts: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the passing away of Ratan Tata and said that he gave new heights to the Indian industry with his tireless efforts and progressive approach.

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate, passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai. He was 86.

“Ratan Tata ji gave new heights to the Indian industry with his tireless efforts and progressive approach. The unprecedented example set by Ratan Tata ji in the field of public welfare and service to humanity will continue to inspire for centuries,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

“The country will always miss him. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Ratan Tata ji,” the Congress general secretary said.

The Congress on Wednesday condoled the death of Ratan Tata, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying he was a man with a vision who has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 15:48

Related Articles

AAP govt raises MLALAD fund by Rs 5 cr ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

AAP govt raises MLALAD fund by Rs 5 cr ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

10 October 2024 - 17:27
DHFL bank fraud: SC asks CBI to file response on bizman Ajay Nawandar's bail plea

DHFL bank fraud: SC asks CBI to file response on bizman Ajay Nawandar’s bail plea

10 October 2024 - 16:50
Centre releases Rs 1,78,173 crore as tax devolution to states in festive season

Centre releases Rs 1,78,173 crore as tax devolution to states in festive season

10 October 2024 - 14:39
Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on Israel's port city

Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on Israel’s port city

10 October 2024 - 12:50
Back to top button