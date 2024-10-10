Pan India

Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to power: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday described Ratan Tata as a stalwart of the Indian Industry and said he had the courage to speak truth to those in power.

Abdul Wasi10 October 2024 - 13:51
Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to power: Manmohan Singh
Ratan Tata had courage to speak truth to power: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday described Ratan Tata as a stalwart of the Indian Industry and said he had the courage to speak truth to those in power.

In his condolence letter to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Singh said Tata was much more than a business icon.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Ratan Tata ji, a stalwart of Indian Industry. He was much more than a business icon, his vision and humanity demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life.

“He was having the courage of speaking the truth to the men in power. I have fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions,” the former prime minister said.

“I take this opportunity to convey my deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May his soul Rest in Peace,” Singh also said.

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who played a key role in transforming the group into a global conglomerate, passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai. He was 86.

Tags
Abdul Wasi10 October 2024 - 13:51

Related Articles

Humiliated by Ford, Ratan Tata extracted revenue by buying Jaguar and Land Rover

Humiliated by Ford, Ratan Tata extracted revenue by buying Jaguar and Land Rover

10 October 2024 - 13:06
Ratan Tata deeply associated with modernization of Indian industry: Jaishankar

Ratan Tata deeply associated with modernization of Indian industry: Jaishankar

10 October 2024 - 12:19
CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav pay tributes to Ratan Tata

CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav pay tributes to Ratan Tata

10 October 2024 - 10:33
PM Modi speaks to Noel Tata; Amit Shah to attend funeral on behalf of govt

PM Modi speaks to Noel Tata; Amit Shah to attend funeral on behalf of govt

10 October 2024 - 09:36
Back to top button