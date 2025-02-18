Ration Card Deadline Approaches: 11 Lakh Names at Risk of Removal if E-KYC is Not Completed by February 28

Jharkhand’s E-KYC Deadline for Ration Card Holders Nears: Over 11 Lakh Still to Complete the Process

As the February 2025 deadline for completing the E-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process for ration card holders approaches in Jharkhand, over 11 lakh individuals are yet to complete their registration, risking exclusion from government benefits. The final date for the E-KYC process is set for February 28, 2025, and the state’s food security department is working against the clock to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are accounted for.

According to department data, 11,64,649 ration card holders in Jharkhand have not yet completed their E-KYC, leaving them vulnerable to losing access to essential government services like food rations under the Public Distribution System (PDS). These services are provided under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which covers beneficiaries with Pink (PH), Yellow (AAY), and green ration cards, along with other categories under the State Food Security Scheme.

Why Is E-KYC Essential for Ration Card Holders?

E-KYC is mandatory for all ration card holders to verify their identity, ensuring that the benefits reach the right individuals. However, various issues, including slow server speeds, network problems, and difficulties linking Aadhaar details, have slowed the process. In some cases, malfunctioning fingerprints during Aadhaar verification have added to the delays.

The Urgency of the Situation

With only a few weeks left before the February 28 deadline, officials are intensifying their efforts to complete the E-KYC process. If the remaining ration card holders fail to complete their E-KYC by the deadline, their names could be removed from the ration list, depriving them of access to food rations and other welfare benefits.

As of now, 68,21,060 ration card holders are registered in Jharkhand, with 56,56,411 completing their E-KYC. This leaves 11,64,649 cardholders who have yet to complete the process. If not addressed soon, this backlog could have serious implications for those who rely on government support.

District Food Supply Officer’s Directive

Ramgopal Pandey, the District Food Supply Officer of Garhwa, has issued directives to all Block Supply Officers (BSOs) to ensure that ration shop owners under their jurisdiction facilitate E-KYC for all beneficiaries before the deadline. The BSOs have also been asked to supervise the process and assist in resolving any discrepancies, including issues related to names, Aadhaar numbers, or mobile phone links.

Pandey emphasized that any discrepancies should be promptly addressed by directing beneficiaries with mismatched details to the district food supply office, where they can resolve issues related to their ration cards and Aadhaar.

What’s at Stake for Ration Card Holders?

If the remaining beneficiaries fail to complete their E-KYC by the February 28 deadline, they may lose access to critical government programs, including subsidized food, health services, and other welfare benefits. The Jharkhand government is urging all ration cardholders to complete their E-KYC as soon as possible to avoid any disruption in services.