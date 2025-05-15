Ration Card: Where Are the Ration Cards? When Will They Be Issued?

Hyderabad: Widespread confusion and frustration prevail among thousands of families in Greater Hyderabad, as the issuance of new ration cards remains uncertain despite being selected through a comprehensive family survey conducted five months ago.

83,000 Families Identified; 70% Found Eligible

During last year’s public administration drive, approximately 5.73 lakh families applied for new ration cards. In the comprehensive family survey, 83,000 families without ration cards were shortlisted. Of these, 70% were found eligible after official inquiries. However, their hopes remain dashed as ration cards are yet to be issued.

Ward Sabhas Postponed Amid Protests

The GHMC had initially planned to announce the list of beneficiaries in ward sabhas for transparency. But intense protests led to the adjournment of these sabhas, delaying the entire process. As a result, the distribution of ration cards was put on hold indefinitely.

Online Applications Add to Confusion

The situation became more complicated after the government started accepting online applications for ration cards via MeeSeva Online. So far, over 2.60 lakh families have applied. However, no field verification has begun, and no clear communication has been issued regarding previously selected families.

No Official Orders or Lists Issued

The Civil Supplies Department has not yet received the finalized list of eligible families from GHMC, nor has the government issued any official orders regarding the distribution of new cards. This bureaucratic deadlock has led to growing anxiety among low-income families, many of whom rely on ration cards for subsidized food and essential goods.

Rumors and Misinformation Fuel Anxiety

Amidst the uncertainty, rumors are spreading that families must reapply online to be considered, even if they were already selected. Some claims suggest that money is involved in the online process, further distressing poor households.