Raveena Tandon Makes Headlines Again — This Time for Saving Nature

Mumbai: Celebrated Bollywood actress and philanthropist Raveena Tandon was recently honoured by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for her relentless efforts towards environmental conservation and animal welfare. The award was presented during a special event held in Mumbai to mark World Environment Day 2025.

Raveena Shares Her Joy on Social Media

Raveena took to Instagram to share a photo from the felicitation ceremony, expressing her gratitude. She wrote:

“Honoured for my work towards the environment, from the hands of the honourable chief minister @devendra_fadnavis ji. On #EnvironmentDay… to make my day even better, one little rescued baby kitty got adopted.”

The event also celebrated the birthdays of Reshma Thadani (Raveena’s mother-in-law) and Chaya Malaney (her adopted daughter), both born on June 5.

Rescued Kitten Adoption Adds Emotional Touch

Adding a heartfelt moment to the celebration, Raveena revealed that a rescued kitten, fostered by PETA India, was adopted into a loving home on the same day — making the occasion even more special for the actress and long-time animal advocate.

Raveena Tandon: A Star with a Cause

Raveena Tandon is widely admired not only for her acting but also for her activism and philanthropic work. Key highlights of her public service include:

Adopted two daughters at age 21 as a single mother

Former Chairperson of the Children’s Film Society of India (CFSI)

Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra

Member of the advisory panel for CINTAA

Represented India at W20 , a G20 engagement group

, a G20 engagement group Actively involved in organ donation campaigns , recognized by PM Narendra Modi

, recognized by PM Narendra Modi Founder of Rudra Foundation, working for women, children, and animals

COVID-19 Relief and Humanitarian Work

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Raveena’s Rudra Foundation collaborated with Mumbai Police to deliver truckloads of oxygen cylinders to patients in need, showing her commitment to public welfare during critical times.