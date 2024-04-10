Ravichandran Ashwin retains top spot in ICC Test Bowlers’ Rankings

Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin (870) boasts the top spot on the Test Bowling Rankings, with compatriot Jasprit Bumrah and Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in a tie for second (847) in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya’s three-spot drop to 11th (724) means one-spot moves up for James Anderson (8th, 739), Shaheen Afridi (9th, 733) and Kyle Jamieson (10th, 729).

The top 10 on the Test All-Rounder Rankings remains unchanged after the Chittagong Test match, with India’s Ravindra Jadeja (444) well ahead of compatriot Ashwin (322) for the No.1 spot. Shakib

Al Hasan remains in third (310) after taking four wickets and compiling 51 runs across his two

innings in the Test match.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Kamindu Mendis and former captain Angelo Mathews have progressed in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after contributing to their team’s 192-run victory in Chattogram that helped complete a 2-0 win in the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh.

Having also claimed ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March thanks to his exploits, Mendis’ knock of 92 not out sees him move 18 places to 46th position (533) in the batting list, while his three-wicket haul in the second innings also saw a 46-spot jump among bowlers.

Mathews, who enjoyed a career-high third rank in August 2014, has inched up two places to 25th after scores of 23 and 56. In what is another notable movement for a Sri Lankan batter, Kusal

Mendis has progressed three places to 52nd after scoring 93 in the first innings.

In the bowling rankings, Asitha Fernando has moved up seven places to 27th position after a four-wicket haul in the first innings, Vishwa Fernando is up from 43rd to 41st with three wickets in the match and Lahiru Kumara has gone from 46th to 44th after finishing with six wickets in Chattogram,

according to an ICC media release.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan, who scored 54 and 19, has gone up three places to 75th position in the Test batting rankings while Mehidy Hasan Miraz is up from 99th to 88th after a valiant 81 not out in the second innings. Mominul Haque has gained four slots and is in 46th position after scoring 83 runs in his two innings.

Debutant fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has entered the Test bowling rankings in 95th position after grabbing six wickets in the match.