RBSE 5th Result 2025 Declared: Check Rajasthan Board Class 5 Scorecard at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 has been officially declared. Over 13 lakh students who appeared for the Class 5 board exams under the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) can now check their results on the official portals – rajpsp.nic.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, and rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 5th Result 2025 Declared via Video Conferencing

The announcement was made via video conferencing from Jahazpur (Bhilwara), as confirmed by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar through a tweet. He had informed students and parents about the result declaration timing just before the official release.

Where to Check Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025

Due to the high volume of traffic, the result websites may face temporary crashes. In case of delays or errors, students are advised not to panic and to try again after some time. The official websites to check the RBSE 5th Result 2025 are:

In addition, the digital marksheets will be available soon on the DigiLocker platform: digilocker.gov.in.

How to Check Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2025 Online

Follow these simple steps to check your RBSE Class 5 Result 2025:

Visit the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that says “5वीं कक्षा रिजल्ट 2025”. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required details (such as district, block, and school). Click on the Submit button. Your Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard. You may also take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 5th Result 2025 to Be Available on DigiLocker Soon

The Rajasthan Board will soon upload the Class 5 marksheets on DigiLocker. Students registered on digilocker.gov.in can log in and access their digital marksheet once it is made available.

Important Tips for Students and Parents